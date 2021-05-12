Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.6% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $136,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 262,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after buying an additional 35,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,873. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $62.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

