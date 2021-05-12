Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after acquiring an additional 201,166 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,394,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,874,000 after purchasing an additional 51,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VV opened at $193.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.04. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $127.65 and a 52 week high of $197.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.