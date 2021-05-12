Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 104.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,826,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $362.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.20 and its 200-day moving average is $353.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $238.58 and a 1 year high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

