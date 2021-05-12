Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ADE LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VDE stock opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $76.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.