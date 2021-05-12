Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.55. The company had a trading volume of 110,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,763. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $158.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.13 and its 200-day moving average is $142.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

