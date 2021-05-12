VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stake Reduced by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 0.7% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA MOAT traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $71.85. 29,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,838. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.89. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $73.43.

