Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 9,067 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $15,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

VXF stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.19. 2,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,802. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.93 and its 200-day moving average is $169.44. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $97.32 and a 12 month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

