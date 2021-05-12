Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 299,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 39,222 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 196,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 38,994 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 214,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 18,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,779. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11.

