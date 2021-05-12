Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Shares Up 5.9%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.28 and last traded at $82.28. 232,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,903,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,588.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

