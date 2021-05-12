Usio (USIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Usio had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 15.17%. On average, analysts expect Usio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Usio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Usio has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Usio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.