Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

NASDAQ USIO opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. Usio has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $136.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Usio had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 15.17%. On average, analysts predict that Usio will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USIO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Usio by 174.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 484,223 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 457,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

