USDK Achieves Market Cap of $28.65 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One USDK coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.65 million and approximately $307.90 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.24 or 0.00654602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00070199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00249447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $663.06 or 0.01147524 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00031992 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

