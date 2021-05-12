US Bancorp DE Trims Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $103.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average of $103.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.30 and a 1 year high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.