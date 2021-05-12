US Bancorp DE Purchases 269 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

Shares of GBF stock opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.49 and a twelve month high of $127.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.18.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

