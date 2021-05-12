US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $14,787,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.11.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

