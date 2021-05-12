US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,679 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 143,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $2,206,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 199,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,681,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 85,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of -93.08 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3855 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.