UroGen Pharma (URGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect UroGen Pharma to post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. On average, analysts expect UroGen Pharma to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

URGN opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $375.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.32. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $30.89.

URGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

