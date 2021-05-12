Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $89.44, but opened at $107.53. Upstart shares last traded at $103.52, with a volume of 127,690 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.28.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

