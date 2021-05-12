Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Universal Display worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.13.

OLED opened at $200.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $137.30 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.35.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

