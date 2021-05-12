Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Universal by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Universal in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $672.93 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 3.08%.

In related news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

