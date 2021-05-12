Unity Software (NYSE:U) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Unity Software (NYSE:U) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Unity Software updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

U traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $85.11. 242,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,090. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.43. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,914 shares of company stock valued at $53,506,743.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,526,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,805,000. Unity Software makes up about 327.6% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Unity Software as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.