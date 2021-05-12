Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ UBX traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $4.56. 1,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,030. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

