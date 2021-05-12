Unitil’s (UTL) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Unitil (NYSE:UTL)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UTL. TheStreet upgraded Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Unitil stock opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.90. Unitil has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $829.92 million, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Unitil by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 75.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

