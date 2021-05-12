UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.26.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,468. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $408.07. 43,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,692. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $385.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $387.34 and its 200-day moving average is $352.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.