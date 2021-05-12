United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given New $248.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $195.00 to $248.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.64% from the company’s previous close.

UTHR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $194.30 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.93 and a 200-day moving average of $163.67.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,689 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

