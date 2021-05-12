United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Shares of X opened at $28.81 on Monday. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in United States Steel by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

