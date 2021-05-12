United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Cellular reported healthy first-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The wireless carrier is on a multi-year path to bring 5G to as many customers as possible. It aims to offer the best wireless experience to customers by providing superior quality network and national coverage. U.S. Cellular continues its network modernization program, adding capacity and speed while launching 5G services commercially, and VoLTE across diverse markets. It is expanding its footprint while adopting unlimited plans to enhance average revenue per user. It is bullish about the growing demand for smartphones, which enjoy significant market penetration, supporting growth in data revenues. However, intense competition and pricing pressure in the wireless market continue to weigh on the bottom line.”

USM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Shares of USM opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.70.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in United States Cellular by 440.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

