United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €36.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UTDI. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.08 ($47.15).

ETR UTDI opened at €34.51 ($40.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41. United Internet has a 52-week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 52-week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

