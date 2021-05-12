United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Fire Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Fire Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

UFCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of UFCS opened at $31.45 on Monday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -55.56%.

In related news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 580.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

