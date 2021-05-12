uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Announces Earnings Results

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $473,504 over the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

