Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Buys £126.57 in Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 3 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,219 ($55.12) per share, for a total transaction of £126.57 ($165.36).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Graeme Pitkethly acquired 3 shares of Unilever stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,845 ($50.24) per share, for a total transaction of £115.35 ($150.71).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £111.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.96. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,131.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,246.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 37.10 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULVR. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,517.27 ($59.02).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

