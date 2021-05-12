Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Under Armour from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded Under Armour from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.41.

UAA stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 36.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Under Armour by 21.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Under Armour by 2,770.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,236 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Under Armour by 42.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

