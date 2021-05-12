UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.75

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDG Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.63.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

