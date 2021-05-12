UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.77% from the company’s previous close.

ALKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of ALKT opened at $36.03 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

