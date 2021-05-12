UBS Group Boosts Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $170.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

RL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.17.

Shares of RL stock opened at $134.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.39. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $62.37 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -107.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 in the last 90 days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 25,209 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

