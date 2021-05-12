Ubex (UBEX) Market Cap Hits $2.41 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $2.94 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00020098 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.45 or 0.00296694 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001504 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000798 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

