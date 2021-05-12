Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Two Harbors Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

TWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,613,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $6,484,000. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 639,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,776,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 577,560 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

