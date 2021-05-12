TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TVA Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of TVA Group from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get TVA Group alerts:

TVA.B opened at C$2.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10. TVA Group has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.84 million and a P/E ratio of 3.77.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.