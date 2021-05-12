TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

In other news, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

