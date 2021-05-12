Trustcore Financial Services LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.36.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.68. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

