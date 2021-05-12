Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 113,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 74,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

