Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $266.04. 3,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.92 and a 200 day moving average of $254.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.67 and a 1 year high of $275.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.23.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

