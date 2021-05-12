Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 295 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.7% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO traded down $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.26. 3,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,470. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.35 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $180.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.