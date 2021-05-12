Trust Co. of Oklahoma Reduces Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Cigna by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,759. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.10. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.13.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

