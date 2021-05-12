Truist Securities Raises Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $80.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

