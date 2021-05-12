Truist Securiti Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

NYSE:ENR opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. Energizer has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Energizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

