Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Endo International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

ENDP stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. Endo International has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 192,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,323,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

