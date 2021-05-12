Tronox (NYSE:TROX) PT Raised to $24.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $23.20 on Monday. Tronox has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tronox news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $278,795.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,852. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

