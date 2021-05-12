Trodl (TRO) Trading 54.6% Higher This Week

Trodl (CURRENCY:TRO) traded 35.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Trodl coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Trodl has traded up 54.6% against the US dollar. Trodl has a market cap of $2.68 million and $58,057.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00072261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.32 or 0.00528578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00254166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004091 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $647.06 or 0.01220099 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00034526 BTC.

Trodl Profile

Trodl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,078,577 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom

Buying and Selling Trodl

