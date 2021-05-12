Tritax Big Box REIT Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tritax Big Box REIT stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 191.50 ($2.50). 3,474,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,026,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 186.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 175.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 123.61 ($1.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 194.50 ($2.54).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tritax Big Box REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 159 ($2.08).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

